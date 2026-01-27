Official statistics announcement

Skills for Life and Work Fact Sheet and Tables - to October 2025

This publication covers key information on the Skills for Life and Work programme in Northern Ireland including the number of starts and leavers and occupancy.

From:
Department for the Economy (Northern Ireland) and Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency
Published
27 January 2026
Release date:
25 February 2026 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 25 February 2026 9:30am