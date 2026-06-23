 Skip to main content
Official statistics announcement

Skills for Life and Work Fact Sheet and Tables - to January 2026

This publication covers key information on the Skills for Life and Work programme in Northern Ireland including the number of starts and leavers and occupancy.

From:
Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency and Department for the Economy (Northern Ireland)
Published
23 June 2026
Last updated
23 June 2026
Release date:
26 June 2026 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 26 June 2026 9:30am