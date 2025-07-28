Official statistics announcement

Skills for Life and Work Fact Sheet and Tables - to April 2025.

This publication covers key information on the Skills for Life and Work programme in Northern Ireland including the number of starts and leavers and occupancy.

From:
Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency and Department for the Economy (Northern Ireland)
Published
28 July 2025
Last updated
18 August 2025
Release date:
29 August 2025 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 29 August 2025 9:30am