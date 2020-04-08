Official statistics announcement Single-year cost estimates of previously uncosted non-structural tax reliefs: Experimental statistics (May 2020)

The first release of new experimental statistics on tax reliefs will be on 20 May 2020. This is a new publication that is being added to the collection of Tax Relief Statistics published by HMRC. These experimental statistics provide single-year cost estimates for some of the tax reliefs which were listed in the publication ‘Non-structural tax reliefs costs unavailable (October 2019)’. This will increase transparency about the cost of tax reliefs by providing estimates for tax reliefs where the cost was previously unavailable. These experimental statistics will be published twice a year. The second publication will be in September/October 2020, coinciding with the annual Tax Relief Statistics publication. If you have any further queries, please contact: laura.green@hmrc.gov.uk