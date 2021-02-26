Official statistics announcement

Severe mental illness profile: April 2021 update

The profile tool has been developed to support an intelligence driven approach to understanding and meeting need. It provides data to help improve support, services and outcomes for people living with and recovering from severe mental illness. The profile collates and analyses a wide range of publicly available data on prevalence, risk and related factors, service contacts, and quality and outcomes. It provides planners, providers and stakeholders with the means to profile their area and benchmark against similar populations.

Public Health England
