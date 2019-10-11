Secondary school performance tables in England: 2020 (provisional)

Statistics release cancelled

As the demand increases for statistics and data to measure the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Department for Education has had to change its data gathering and release practices, focussing efforts on priority analysis and statistics. Our statement of 26 March 2020 explains this further (https://www.gov.uk/government/organisations/department-for-education/about/statistics#announcements) and, in line with guidance from the Office for Statistics Regulation (https://www.statisticsauthority.gov.uk/covid-19-and-the-regulation-of-statistics/), the decision has been made to cancel this publication. This follows an announcement on 18 March by the Secretary of State for Education, Gavin Williamson, that the Department will not publish any school or college level educational performance data based on tests, assessments or exams for 2020 (https://www.parliament.uk/business/publications/written-questions-answers-statements/written-statement/Commons/2020-03-23/HCWS176/) . We will keep users updated of further changes via the Department for Education Statistics website.