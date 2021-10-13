National statistics announcement

Safety in Custody quarterly: update to March 2022

Quarterly update on deaths, self-harm and assaults in prison custody in England and Wales.

From:
Her Majesty’s Prison and Probation Service and Ministry of Justice
Published
13 October 2021
Release date:
21 July 2022 9:30am (provisional)
These statistics will be released on 21 July 2022 9:30am