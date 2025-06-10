Right to Buy sales and replacements, England, 2025 to 2026
Official statistics on the sales of local authority-owned dwellings through the Right to Buy scheme and the replacements funded through the receipts of these sales.
Official statistics on the sales of local authority-owned dwellings through the Right to Buy scheme and the replacements funded through the receipts of these sales.
To help us improve GOV.UK, we’d like to know more about your visit today. Please fill in this survey (opens in a new tab).