National statistics announcement

Retail sales, Great Britain: November 2024

A first estimate of retail sales in volume and value terms, seasonally and non-seasonally adjusted.

From:
Office for National Statistics
Published
29 December 2023
Last updated
29 December 2023 — See all updates
Release date:
20 December 2024 7:00am (provisional)
These statistics will be released on 20 December 2024 7:00am