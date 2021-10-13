Official statistics announcement

Retail sales, Great Britain: March 2022

A first estimate of retail sales in volume and value terms, seasonally and non-seasonally adjusted.

From:
Office for National Statistics
Published
13 October 2021
Last updated
13 October 2021 — See all updates
Release date:
22 April 2022 7:00am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 22 April 2022 7:00am