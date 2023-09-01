National statistics announcement

Retail sales; Great Britain: July 2024

A first estimate of retail sales in volume and value terms, seasonally and non-seasonally adjusted.

From:
Office for National Statistics
Published
1 September 2023
Last updated
29 December 2023 — See all updates
Release date:
16 August 2024 7:00am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 16 August 2024 7:00am