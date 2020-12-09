Recruit trainee survey: financial year 2021/22

We use cookies to collect information about how you use GOV.UK. We use this information to make the website work as well as possible and improve government services.
You’ve accepted all cookies. You can change your cookie settings at any time.
A tri-service attitude survey on training, facilities, food, support and fairness of treatment.
Don’t include personal or financial information like your National Insurance number or credit card details.
To help us improve GOV.UK, we’d like to know more about your visit today. We’ll send you a link to a feedback form. It will take only 2 minutes to fill in. Don’t worry we won’t send you spam or share your email address with anyone.