Official statistics announcement

Raw Disease Prevalence Data 2024/25

This bulletin presents raw disease prevalence data at GP Federation, LCG and Northern Ireland levels, for 14 registers which count patients with specific conditions or diseases.

From:
Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency and Department of Health (Northern Ireland)
Published
2 May 2025
Last updated
2 May 2025
Release date:
20 May 2025 9:30am (provisional)
These statistics will be released on 20 May 2025 9:30am