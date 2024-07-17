Accredited official statistics announcement

Rail safety statistics: April 2024 to March 2025

Annual rail safety statistics on mainline rail, London Underground, and other non-Network Rail networks (trams, metros, other light rail, minor and heritage railways) reporting on fatalities and injuries to passengers, members of the public and workforce in Great Britain. It also covers train accidents and (annual and quarterly) number of signals passed at danger (SPADs). These incidents are reported to the Office of Rail and Road under the Reporting of Injuries, Diseases and Dangerous Occurrences Regulation (RIDDOR).

Office of Rail and Road
17 July 2024
17 July 2024
September to October 2025 (provisional)
Release date: September to October 2025 (provisional)