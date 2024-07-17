Rail safety statistics: April 2024 to March 2025
Annual rail safety statistics on mainline rail, London Underground, and other non-Network Rail networks (trams, metros, other light rail, minor and heritage railways) reporting on fatalities and injuries to passengers, members of the public and workforce in Great Britain. It also covers train accidents and (annual and quarterly) number of signals passed at danger (SPADs). These incidents are reported to the Office of Rail and Road under the Reporting of Injuries, Diseases and Dangerous Occurrences Regulation (RIDDOR).