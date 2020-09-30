Official statistics announcement

Quarterly Stamp Duty Statistics

Quarterly statistics on residential and non-residential Stamp Duty Land Tax (SDLT) transactions.

Published 30 September 2020
Last updated 30 September 2020 — see all updates
HM Revenue & Customs
20 November 2020 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 20 November 2020 9:30am