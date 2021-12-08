National statistics announcement

Quarterly sector accounts, UK: October to December 2021

A detailed breakdown of the components of sector accounts aggregates.

From:
Office for National Statistics
Published
8 December 2021
Last updated
8 December 2021 — See all updates
Release date:
31 March 2022 7:00am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 31 March 2022 7:00am