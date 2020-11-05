National statistics announcement

Quarterly sector accounts, UK: April to June 2021

A detailed breakdown of the components of sector accounts aggregates.

Published 5 November 2020
Last updated 5 November 2020 — see all updates
From:
Office for National Statistics
Release date:
30 September 2021 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 30 September 2021 9:30am