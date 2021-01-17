National statistics announcement

Quarterly bus statistics: July to September 2021

Quarterly statistics on local bus passenger journeys and fares in Great Britain.

From:
Department for Transport
Published
17 January 2021
Last updated
12 November 2021 — See all updates
Release date:
14 December 2021 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 14 December 2021 9:30am