National statistics announcement

Quarterly bus statistics: January to March 2020

Quarterly statistics on local bus passenger journeys and fares in Great Britain.

Published 29 May 2019
Last updated 20 May 2020 — see all updates
From:
Department for Transport
Release date:
17 June 2020 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 17 June 2020 9:30am