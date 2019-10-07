National statistics announcement

Quarterly bus statistics: April to June 2020

Quarterly statistics on local bus passenger journeys and fares in Great Britain.

Published 7 October 2019
Last updated 6 August 2020 — see all updates
From:
Department for Transport
Release date:
23 September 2020 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 23 September 2020 9:30am