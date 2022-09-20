Pupil attendance in schools
Single landing point for pupil attendance and absence data. This will include the current termly National Statistics (published in May, October and March) and fortnightly experimental statistics derived from DfE’s Attendance Data trial dataset starting on 29th September. This is regular data automatically submitted to DfE by participating schools and is intended to continue the series that was previously sourced from the daily Educational Setting Survey (EdSet). The new reports comprise aggregate metrics on overall absence and reasons for absence estimated at national, regional and local authority level only as an early indicator for the more detailed but less regular National Statistics derived from the school census. Additionally, national level attendance figures was published on Thursday 8 September as management information to provide an indicative picture of first-week-back attendance.