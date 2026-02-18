Official statistics announcement

Public service productivity, quarterly, UK: October to December 2025

UK total public service productivity, inputs, and output, to provide a short-term, timely indicator of annual productivity estimates. These are official statistics in development.

From:
Office for National Statistics
Published
18 February 2026
Last updated
24 April 2026
Release date:
8 May 2026 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 8 May 2026 9:30am