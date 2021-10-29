National statistics announcement

Public sector finances, UK: September 2022 time series

The time series datasets connect to the Public sector finances, UK: September 2022 bulletin.

From:
Office for National Statistics
Published
29 October 2021
Last updated
29 October 2021 — See all updates
Release date:
21 October 2022 7:00am (provisional)
These statistics will be released on 21 October 2022 7:00am