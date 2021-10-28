National statistics announcement

Public sector finances, UK: July 2022 time series

The time series datasets connect to the Public sector finances, UK: July 2022 bulletin.

From:
Office for National Statistics
Published
28 October 2021
Last updated
15 July 2022 — See all updates
Release date:
19 August 2022 7:00am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 19 August 2022 7:00am