Official statistics announcement

Public Opinion of Forestry 2021: UK and England

Results from a public opinion survey of adults across the UK on a range of forestry issues.

Forestry Commission
22 June 2021
22 June 2021
29 July 2021 9:30am (confirmed)

29 June 2021 9:30am
Date updated.
These statistics will be released on 29 July 2021 9:30am