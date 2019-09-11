National statistics announcement

Proven reoffending statistics: July to September 2018

Statistics on reoffending of offenders who were released from custody, received a non-custodial conviction, or a caution.

Ministry of Justice
30 July 2020 9:30am
8 July 2020 1:48pm

Statistics release cancelled

The COVID19 pandemic has caused MoJ to have to change its data gathering, access and release practices, focussing efforts on priority analysis and statistics. In particular, we have paused access to the Police National Computer, to minimise non-essential travel by our analysts. In line with guidance (https://www.statisticsauthority.gov.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/Regulatory-guidance_changing-methods_Coronavirus.pdf) from the Office for Statistics Regulation, the decision has been made to cancel the Proven reoffending statistics: July to September 2018 publication. We will keep users updated of any further changes via our published release calendar.