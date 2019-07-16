Official statistics announcement
Private rental growth measures, a UK comparison: January to March 2020
Compares growth in the Index of Private Housing Rental Prices with other measures of private rental growth.
Statistics release cancelled
The comparison of private rental measures between the Office for National Statistics and private sector data will be published in the Index of Private Housing Rental Prices bulletin released on 22 April 2020. There have been no other updates to the article, further updates will be published later in the year.