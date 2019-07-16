Official statistics announcement

Private rental growth measures, a UK comparison: January to March 2020

Compares growth in the Index of Private Housing Rental Prices with other measures of private rental growth.

Published 16 July 2019
Last updated 16 April 2020 — see all updates
Office for National Statistics
22 April 2020 9:30am
16 April 2020 11:56am

The comparison of private rental measures between the Office for National Statistics and private sector data will be published in the Index of Private Housing Rental Prices bulletin released on 22 April 2020. There have been no other updates to the article, further updates will be published later in the year.