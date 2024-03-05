Accredited official statistics announcement

Private pension statistics: July 2024

This publication will include the reported number of members and the value of individual contributions to personal pensions, the estimated Income Tax and National Insurance Contribution relief for individual and employer contributions to registered private pension schemes, statistics on reported Annual Allowance and Lifetime Allowance charges, and statistics on the annual number and value of reported taxable flexible payments made from pensions since April 2015.

From:
HM Revenue & Customs
Published
5 March 2024
Last updated
25 July 2024
Release date:
31 July 2024 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 31 July 2024 9:30am