Private pension statistics
This publication has been retitled as the Private pensions statistics from Personal and stakeholder pensions statistics. This publication will include the reported number of members and the value of individual contributions to personal pensions. Estimated Income Tax and National Insurance Contribution relief for individual and employer contributions to registered private pension schemes, statistics on reported Annual Allowance and Lifetime Allowance charges and statistics on annual number and value of reported taxable flexible payments made from pensions since April 2015.