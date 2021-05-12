Official statistics announcement

Prison Performance Ratings: 2020 to 2021

Annual performance ratings of prison establishments in England and Wales.

From:
Ministry of Justice
Published
12 May 2021
Last updated
12 May 2021 — See all updates
Proposed release:
29 July 2021 9:30am
Cancellation date:
12 May 2021 2:27pm

Statistics release cancelled

Prison performance reporting was suspended between 1 April 2020 and 31 March 2021 due to COVID-19. This allowed prisons to implement Exceptional Delivery Models and recovery plans to manage the pandemic. As a result, the Annual Prison Performance Ratings will not be published in July 2021. It is planned for prison performance monitoring to be reintroduced during 2021/22 with prison performance ratings published in July 2022.