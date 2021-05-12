Prison Performance Ratings: 2020 to 2021
Annual performance ratings of prison establishments in England and Wales.
Statistics release cancelled
Prison performance reporting was suspended between 1 April 2020 and 31 March 2021 due to COVID-19. This allowed prisons to implement Exceptional Delivery Models and recovery plans to manage the pandemic. As a result, the Annual Prison Performance Ratings will not be published in July 2021. It is planned for prison performance monitoring to be reintroduced during 2021/22 with prison performance ratings published in July 2022.