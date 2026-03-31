Prison Education and Accredited Programme Statistics 2025 to 2026
Overview of accredited programmes in custody and education in prison, covering assessment, participation, achievement and offenders’ demographics in England. In line with the Government Internal Audit Agency’s recommendation to consolidate the publication of equality data, chapters from the Prison Education and Accredited Programme Statistics (2025-26) publication will be incorporated into the HMPPS Annual Offender Equalities Report (26 November 2026). The standalone Prison Education and Accredited Programme Statistics series will no longer be published.