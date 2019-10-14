Primary school performance tables: 2020

Statistics release cancelled

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Department for Education has cancelled the 2019/20 national curriculum assessments and associated data collections. Therefore, this publication has been cancelled. Our statement of 26 March 2020 explains this further (https://www.gov.uk/government/organisations/department-for-education/about/statistics#announcements). This decision has been made in line with guidance from the Office for Statistics Regulation (https://www.statisticsauthority.gov.uk/covid-19-and-the-regulation-of-statistics/). We will keep users updated of further changes via the Department for Education Statistics website.