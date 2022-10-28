Preliminary estimate of the VAT gap (tax year 2021 to 2022)
HMRC will publish the preliminary VAT gap estimate for 2021 to 2022 on Thursday 17 November 2022 at 15:00pm. Due to this publication usually being released alongside the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) Economic and Fiscal Outlook (EFO), which has been pushed back from 31 October 2022 to 17 November 2022, the preliminary VAT gap estimate for 2021 to 2022 will now be published the same day, Thursday 17 November 2022, at 15:00pm. Due to the EFO being pushed back, it was also not possible to provide the usual 4 weeks pre-release notice of the exact date and time.