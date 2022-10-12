Official statistics announcement Preliminary estimate of the VAT gap (tax year 2021 to 2022)

HMRC will publish the preliminary VAT gap estimate for 2021 to 2022 on Tuesday 1 November 2022 at 9:30am. Due to this publication usually being released alongside the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) Economic and Fiscal Outlook (EFO), which has been brought forward from 23 November 2022 to 31 October 2022, the preliminary VAT gap estimate for 2021 to 2022 will now be published the following day, Tuesday 1 November 2022, at 9:30am. Usually these statistics are released after the Chancellor delivers his speech, at 3pm on the same day. However, with the timing of the statement being on a Monday, the preliminary VAT gap estimate for 2021 to 2022 will be released the following morning at 9:30am to allow time for the 24 hours pre-release access not falling on a Sunday. Due to the EFO being brought forward, it was also not possible to provide the usual 4 weeks pre-release notice of the exact date and time.