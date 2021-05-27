National statistics announcement

Police recorded crime in Northern Ireland, period ending 31 May 2021

Monthly update of PSNI recorded crime statistics.

From:
Police Service of Northern Ireland and Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency
Published
27 May 2021
Last updated
27 May 2021 — See all updates
Release date:
24 June 2021 9:30am (confirmed)

The release date has been changed

Previous date:
31 May 2021 9:30am
Reason for change:
Original date submitted in error.
These statistics will be released on 24 June 2021 9:30am