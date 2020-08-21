National statistics announcement

Police recorded crime in Northern Ireland, period ending 31 August 2020

Monthly update of PSNI recorded crime statistics.

Published 21 August 2020
Last updated 21 August 2020 — see all updates
From:
Police Service of Northern Ireland and Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency
Release date:
24 September 2020 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 24 September 2020 9:30am