Official statistics announcement

Police Crime Outcomes in Northern Ireland 2015/16 to 2019/20

Annual update of Police Crime Outcomes.

Published 29 October 2020
From:
Police Service of Northern Ireland and Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency
Release date:
27 November 2020 9:30am (confirmed)
