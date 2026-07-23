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Official statistics announcement

Plastic Packaging Tax (PPT) statistical publication

Plastic Packaging Tax (PPT) statistics including registered population, tonnages of declared plastic packaging and receipts data for the financial year 2025 to 2026.

From:
HM Revenue & Customs
Published:
23 July 2026
Last updated:
23 July 2026
Release date:
27 August 2026 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 27 August 2026 9:30am