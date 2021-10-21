Official statistics announcement

Planning Inspectorate Staff Diversity Statistics 2021 – Release 18th November 2021

Statistical release and data tables and charts

Planning Inspectorate
21 October 2021
18 November 2021 9:30am (provisional)
These statistics will be released on 18 November 2021 9:30am