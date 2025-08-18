Planning Inspectorate Ministerial Measures - Experimental Statistics 21 May 2026
Statistical release, data tables and charts. An Official Statistics Under Development publication covering performance against Ministerial Measures.
Statistical release, data tables and charts. An Official Statistics Under Development publication covering performance against Ministerial Measures.
To help us improve GOV.UK, we’d like to know more about your visit today. Please fill in this survey (opens in a new tab).