Official statistics announcement

Planned LA and school expenditure: 2020 to 2021 financial year

Local authority (LA) spending plans for education, children's services and social care.

Published 21 August 2019
Last updated 7 May 2020 — see all updates
From:
Department for Education
Proposed release:
September 2020
Cancellation date:
7 May 2020 5:20pm

Statistics release cancelled

As the demand increases for statistics and data to measure the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Department for Education has had to change its data gathering and release practices, focussing efforts on priority analysis and statistics. Our statement of 26 March 2020 explains this further (https://www.gov.uk/government/organisations/department-for-education/about/statistics#announcements) and, in line with guidance from the Office for Statistics Regulation: (https://www.statisticsauthority.gov.uk/covid-19-and-the-regulation-of-statistics/), the decision has been made to cancel this publication. We will keep users updated of further changes via the Department for Education Statistics website.