Official statistics announcement Personal tax credits: children in low-income families local measure

Following user feedback, and as announced last year, HMRC and DWP are working together to replace the personal tax credits: children in low-income families local measure publication that was provisionally due for release in November, with a new set of statistics that combines this publication with DWP’s Children in out of work benefit households. This means HMRC will no longer be publishing the personal tax credits: children in low-income families local measure in November 2019. The combined set of statistics will provide a more coherent picture of living standards for children by local area and reduce volatility in the measure of children in low-income families. The new statistics can be found below: [https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/children-in-low-income-families-local-area-statistics-201415-to-201819/children-in-low-income-families-local-area-statistics-201415-to-201819]