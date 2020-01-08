Official statistics announcement Palliative and end of life care profiles: February 2020 data update

The February release is an update of 12 indicators. The release includes; mortality rate (all ages, under 65 years, 65 to 74, 75 to 84, 85 and older); percentage of all deaths by age groups (under 65 years, 65 to 74, 75 to 84, 85 and older) and percentage of deaths in care homes who were temporary residents. All of which will be updates for Clinical Commissioning Groups and higher health geographies with new 2018 data and refreshed data 2009 to 2017. The release also includes; care home beds per 100 people aged 75 and older and nursing home beds per 100 people aged 75 and older. These will be updated for Clinical Commissioning Groups and higher health geographies, local authorities and higher administrative geographies, with 2019 data with refreshed data for 2012-2018. The End of Life Care Profiles are designed to improve the availability and accessibility of information around the end of life care and are intended to help local government and health services to improve care at the end of life.