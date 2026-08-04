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Official statistics announcement

Offender accommodation outcomes, update to March 2027

Annual release on accommodation status of offenders post release from custody and on community sentences. Covers those who are housed, homeless or rough sleeping.

From:
Ministry of Justice
Published:
4 August 2026
Release date:
29 July 2027 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 29 July 2027 9:30am