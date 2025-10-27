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Official statistics announcement

Offender accommodation outcomes, update to March 2026

Annual release on accommodation status of offenders post release from custody and on community sentences. Covers those who are housed, homeless or rough sleeping.

From:
Ministry of Justice
Published
27 October 2025
Last updated
8 June 2026
Release date:
30 July 2026 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 30 July 2026 9:30am