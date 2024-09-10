Off-Farm Income, England 2023/24
This release presents data on Off-Farm Income in England. It provides the proportion of farm earnings for each type of Off-Farm Income as well as average (median) total Off-Farm Income (unequivalised).
This release presents data on Off-Farm Income in England. It provides the proportion of farm earnings for each type of Off-Farm Income as well as average (median) total Off-Farm Income (unequivalised).
To help us improve GOV.UK, we’d like to know more about your visit today. Please fill in this survey (opens in a new tab).