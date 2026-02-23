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Official statistics announcement

Numbers of taxpayers and registered traders

This publication shows the estimated number of taxpayers with a tax liability arising during the year rather than those paying tax during the year, and the number of traders registered at 31 March.

From:
HM Revenue & Customs
Published
23 February 2026
Last updated
12 May 2026
Release date:
29 May 2026 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 29 May 2026 9:30am