Numbers of taxpayers and registered traders
This publication shows the estimated number of taxpayers with a tax liability arising during the year rather than those paying tax during the year, and the number of traders registered at 31 March.
This publication shows the estimated number of taxpayers with a tax liability arising during the year rather than those paying tax during the year, and the number of traders registered at 31 March.
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