National statistics announcement

Northern Ireland Construction Bulletin: 1st April to 30th June 2022

This Bulletin provides a measure of the value of construction output in Northern Ireland.

From:
Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency
Published
10 February 2022
Last updated
10 February 2022 — See all updates
Release date:
29 September 2022 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 29 September 2022 9:30am