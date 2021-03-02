Non-structural tax reliefs – additional cost estimates (May 2021)
The next release of new experimental statistics on tax reliefs will be on 20 May 2021. This publication, first published in May 2020, is part of the collection of Tax Relief Statistics published by HMRC. These experimental statistics provide single-year cost estimates for some of the tax reliefs which were listed in the publication ‘Non-structural tax reliefs costs unavailable (October 2020)’. This will increase transparency about the cost of tax reliefs by providing estimates for tax reliefs where the cost was previously unavailable. These experimental statistics are published twice a year. The next publication will be in September/October 2021, coinciding with the annual Tax Relief Statistics publication. If you have any further queries, please contact: zak.watson@hmrc.gov.uk