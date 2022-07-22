Official statistics announcement

Non-Quota uptake by UK vessels in EU waters 2021

Non-Quota uptake by UK vessels in EU waters 2021 (Delayed to allow quality assurance checks)

From:
Marine Management Organisation
Published
22 July 2022
Release date:
29 July 2022 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 29 July 2022 9:30am